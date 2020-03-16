'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 16 Written Update: Rekha Makes Anjali The New CEO

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 16, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ Written update for March 16, 2020

The episode starts with Ajooba and Vikas getting done with all the preparations required to welcome Anjali and Shlok. After completing the preparations, Vikas suggests that everyone should hide in order to scare the entering couple. On the other hand, Shlok helps Anjali as she was getting ready to enter the Pradhans' house. He asks Anjali to let him apply the sindhoor on her forehead, which makes Anjali very happy. The members of the Pradhan house are extremely excited to see the couple and have planned a number of things for them. Vikas then asks Shraddha about her plans to welcome them and what has she prepared for them.

Shraddha says she has prepared Shakarpala for the two. Vikas tastes the dish and tells her that she has cooked it perfectly. Vikas also tries to tease her by telling her that Dhruv will love her dish and appreciate her efforts. Then Ajooba tells Vikas to accompany him to choose colours for everyone. He says red is for Anjali as she loves red and orange is for Shlok. Ajooba asks Shraddha about Dhruv’s favourite colour. Shraddha tries to ignore the question.

Everyone is playing Holi at the Jawars as Shlok and Anjali take Sunderlal and Rekha’s blessings. Sunderlal asks the two to leave for the Pradhans' but Rekha asks them to wait as she wanted to give Anjali a special gift. Rekha gets Anjali to her office and asks Anjali to switch on the lights. As Anjali switches the light on, she sees a hoarding which reads, Jhawar arts welcome Anjali new CEO. Rekha tells Anjali that this is her gift and tells her that the CEO’s post belongs to her. Anjali gets very happy but Rekha thinks that her plan to keep Anjali away from Aaji is successful as she is here busy with them.

Shraddha asks Aaji if she should call Anjali. Aaji tells her not to do so as she must be busy with the rituals. At the same time, Shlok tells Anjali that they should leave as everyone might be waiting for them to arrive at the Pradhans'. Rekha tells Anjali that it is important for her to give some bits to the journalists who wanted to interview the new CEO. Anjali could not say anything as she too knew about how important it was. Shraddha calls Dhruv and asks where they are. Dhruv informs Shraddha about the situation and informs her that Shlok and Dhruv will not be able to make it.

