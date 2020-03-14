'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 14 | Written Update: Anjali & Shlok Play With Colours

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 13, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ Written update for March 14, 2020

The episode starts with Dadi asking Shraddha to do get done with all the Holi preparations. Shraddha said it is going to be difficult for her as Anjali was the one who managed all the Holi preparations. She said it is going to be very difficult without Anjali. Dadi also tells her to cook Dhruv’s favourite food in order to tease Shraddha. Shraddha clarifies that she will cook what she wants to and not specially prepare anyone’s favourite food. Shraddha leaves from there and calls Anjali. Anjali gets angry at Shraddha and scolds her for not telling her about her feelings for Dhruv. Shraddha denies all the allegations and is recommended by Anjali to sleep with Dadi if she was feeling low.

Shlok then thanks Anjali for marrying him as she completes him in a way like no one does. Shlok also tells Anjali that he will surely take Anjali to Pradhan’s house every day to check on them. Shlok then tells Anjali that he must apply colour on her as he might not get the opportunity to do the same tomorrow. He applies colour on her cheeks and Anjali tries to play around by applying colour on Shlok too. Anjali uses the colour on her cheeks to apply the colour on Shlok. Shlok then asks Anjali if she was really happy to which Anjali replied that she was.

Meanwhile, Shraddha thinks about playing Holi with Dhruv and gets up crying as she figured out that it was just a dream. Dadi sees Shraddha crying can feel for her. She knows that Shraddha has fallen for Dhruv but the latter has no idea about what is going on. Dadi promises to herself that she will make sure everything becomes proper while Rekha wishes to break Shraddha’s heart using Dhruv and Dadi can’t do anything.

