'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | March 11: Anjali Enters Shlok's House

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 11, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ Written Update for March 11, 2020

The episode begins with Anjali thinking about how Dadaji will react when he comes to know about Shraddha's fake vidaai and marriage. They see Dadaji entering the house and get emotional as he is safe after a huge surgery. Shraddha tells Anjali that the vidaai cannot happen and she will not lie to Dadaji about it. Dadi welcomes Dadaji and asked him how he is feeling. Dadaji lights up the house with the decorations and says today is his granddaughter’s vidaai which is a huge deal for him.

Namrata tells Dhruv that Shlok has again gone to help the Pradhans. This makes Rekha extremely angry and she says she won’t let it happen again. Dadaji asks Sunderlal to make sure that all the preparations are done, but then Dadi informs Dadaji about Shraddha’s vidaai being cancelled. Sunderlal says he forgot to inform Dadaji that only Anjali’s vidaai is happening and Shraddha’s vidaai will happen later because of Dadaji’s instable health. Sunderlal tries to assure Dadaji that Shraddha’s vidaai will be done in a grand way and it will be better as Anjali will be there to welcome her. Dadaji gets convinced by Sunderlal’s idea and goes along with it.

Anjali tells Shraddha that she will help her tell Dadaji about the fake marriage as there is no chance of Dhruv and Shraddha falling in love. She tells Shraddha that they always fight with each other which makes her completely nervous. Meanwhile, everyone welcomes Anjali as she enters Shlok’s house. Shlok gets mesmerised after seeing his bride and expresses his love for her.

