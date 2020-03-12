Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update | March 12: Rekha Plans To Trap Anjali

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 12, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ Written Update For March 12, 2020

The episode starts with Dhruv getting emotional because Anjali is now going to live with Shlok. He also tells his father that he is happy to not have a sister as he would not be able to control his emotions when she would leave the house during her vidaai. Aaji takes the plate near the fan that makes the Kumkum fall over Shraddha’s head. This makes Dhruv start thinking about what Panditji has told him and Ajooba prompts that it was a good sign. Shlok tells Ajooba to start the preparations for the festival of colours and tells him to get prepared for the first Holi that is going to be spent with Dhruv, Anjali and Shraddha. Shlok also tells Aaji to make some of his favourite treats.

Aaji tries to explain to Anjali that vidaai doesn’t mean her previous house isn’t hers. Aaji tells her that this was and always will be her house. Anjali urges Aaji to promise her that she will never hide anything from her. Vikas tells Anjali to stay happy and hugs him while bidding him goodbye. Rekha makes all the arrangements for Shlok and Anjali's room. Namrata tries to praise Rekha as she shows her Anjali’s family photo and reveals that is her gift to eventually trap Anjali. Namrata says she does not understand her techniques and asks if she really wants to separate her from the Pradhans.

Anjali tells Shraddha that everyone is her responsibility from now on and tells her that she is always going to be with her. She also tells Shraddha to not stress as Ajooba will be fine soon and they will talk to him about fake marriage. Meanwhile, Dhruv falls down with suitcases. Shraddha tries to help Dhruv but fails to do so as he takes an exit along with Vikas and Sunderlal. The episode ends with Rekha telling Namrata that she will make sure that Anjali comes to her house and follows her rules.

