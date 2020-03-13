'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 13 Updates: Rekha Welcomes Anjali To The Jawars

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 13, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ written update for March 13, 2020

The episode starts with Anjali entering the Jawar’s house after all the vidaai rituals are done. The whole family tells Anjali to not worry and enter the house as if it is hers. Rekha tells her she will make sure that Anjali does not miss the Pradhans. Anjali imagines Shraddha and tries to talk to her imagination. She thinks only she can see Shraddha and has to move on without her. Rekha says she is not welcoming her daughter-in-law but is literally welcoming her daughter. Meanwhile, Namrata thinks that Rekha is trying to trap Anjali with her sweet words so she can forget her family before their first anniversary.

Sunderlal asks Namrata to welcome Anjali with the Maharashtrian traditions that are certainly not approved by Rekha. Namrata says that she is not Maharashtrian by birth thus will require them to google the specific rituals. Sunderlal tells them that he already arranged everything and tell others to bring them stuff from the kitchen. He tells Anjali to speak in Marathi whenever she wants and tells her that he will help her by teaching her some too. Dadaji then asks Anjali to take Shlok’s name before entering the house.

Rekha brings Anjali inside the house and asks Dhruv to close the door. Anjali feels alone and wonders if Shraddha will ever be able to enter the Jawars' house. Rekha tells Anjali to not worry and tells her to that she is Anjali’s mother too. Rekha tells Anjali that she has got more authority than Shlok and Dhruv in the house. All the members welcome Anjali and bless her with a number of gifts. Rekha tells everyone that she will give her gift on holi and will celebrate the festival together. Rekha tells Dhruv to show her the room and tells Anjali to go along with him. Rekha then tells Shlok to go to his room and thinks about keeping Anjali away from Shraddha.

