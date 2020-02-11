'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | February 11: Shlok Tries To Talk To Anjali

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao! is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 11, 2020.

DDAMJ written update for Feb 11, 2020

The episode starts with Dadi asking Rekha to contribute to the marriage and their family does not differentiate between girls and boys. Dhruv asks Shlok that when Anjali showed him the cigarette packet, why didn’t he appreciate Anjali for her honesty? Dhruv thinks that as they too have tried cigarettes a number of times, Shlok is not the one to judge anyone for it.

Shlok then goes to Anjali and apologises for his mistake and does not want her to change as she is the perfect one for him. Anjali then confesses that from the last 2 years, she is going through this habit of smoking and can’t change it now. Shlok praises her for telling the truth and asks how she got the habit. She says whenever she is in stress and whenever someone doesn’t understand her, she relies on smoking to calm her down.

Later, when Shlok and Dhruv are talking to each other, Dhruv suggests Shlok takes Anjali out and gives the mobile to him so that he can tell the plan to Anjali. Shlok calls Anjali and says he wants to meet her tomorrow. Anjali hesitates to agree, so Shlok says Dhruv and Shraddha too will be with them and Anjali agrees to meet him. Dhruv mocks Shlok for bringing him and Shraddha with them. Dadi thinks it’s not just about the flower, but it’s Rekha’s intention that seems wrong.

