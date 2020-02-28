'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 28: Dadaji Gets A Stroke

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecast on February 28, 2020.

DDAMJ Written Update For February 28, 2020

The episode starts with Rekha and Namrata going besides Shlok’s father and standing while entering the wedding. This was a gesture of forgiveness that was noticed by Shlok. He apologizes to Rekha from distance and comes ahead and hugs her. The rituals begin and Anjali’s family starts exchanging their garlands as per the Marathi traditions. While everyone was throwing flowers on the bride and groom, Dhruv was trying to tease Shraddha by throwing flowers on her. He suddenly then tries to get out of the crowded area to search for the washroom.

Shraddha sees this and goes ahead to help Dhruv as he was injured and on a wheelchair. Shraddha pushes the wheelchair and takes Dhruv towards the washroom. Dhruv thanks Shraddha for her kind gesture and Shraddha tells him to get done quickly as she doesn't want to miss the wedding. Shraddha also asks him why is he behaving so nicely as he had never done that before. Dhruv says he had a great start to the day and realised how essential it is to use Thank You.

Dadaji spots the two and walks towards them to figure out what they are doing. Shraddha tells Dadaji that she was trying to help Dhruv use the washroom as he is injured. Dadaji wonders if the two have a fling as he saw the two holding hands before. He gets happy and feels that Shraddha might be happy and secure with him.

After the traditions are over, Vikas grabs everyone’s attention and announces that Shraddha has planned a surprise for the couple. Shraddha gets ready and starts her dance on the pinga song and gets Anjali on the stage too. Dadaji suddenly feels uncomfortable rushes to Anjali’s room to take his medicines. Dhruv spots that and calls Shraddha saying he again has to use the washroom as an excuse. They try to search for Dadaji and find him in an unconscious state.

