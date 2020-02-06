To Boost Employment, Government To Establish Industrial Estates In 10 Districts Of J&K

The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu accorded sanction to the transfer of over 13,665 Kannals of State/Government land for establishment of industrial estates at the identified locations in 10 Districts of J&K which includes Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Udhampur.

The decision will help to create a land bank for the development of new industrial estates/ventures in the said districts, thereby providing a much-needed boost to the local entrepreneurs/ industry, provide an opportunity to young and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to set up their own industrial units and expand employment opportunities.

Government's effort to showcase potential of J&K

The government is making serious efforts to showcase the potential of J&K in different sectors and bring it on the industrial map of the country. In this regard, the Government has planned to organize ‘Global Investors Summit’ in J&K. The availability of land will be a major factor for setting up new and soft industries particularly employment generating ventures.

In another decision, the Administrative Council accorded sanction to transfer of land measuring 88 Kanals, 09 Marla situated in village Edipora Bomai, Tehsil Zainageer, District Baramulla to Higher Education Department for the establishment of Government Degree College, Bomai. With the transfer of land, building and other requisite infrastructure for the Degree College can be built to provide the youth of the area access to higher education.

