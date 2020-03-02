Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update For March 2: Dadaji's Condition Gets Worse

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfil their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on March 2, 2020.

DDAMJ written update for March 2, 2020

The episode starts with Dadaji asking Shraddha to get married to Dhruv. Dadaji says that the two really love each other and asks them to get married before he dies. Dadaji tries to convince Shraddha and asks her to promise him that she will do so. Meanwhile, the doctor rushes in and says that Dadaji’s blood pressure is not stable. He tells Shraddha that Dadaji needs to rest or else his condition will not be stable enough to go on with the surgery.

The nurse then asks Shraddha and Dhruv to step outside. She tells them that Dadaji has less time and thus advises them to fulfill his last wish. Hearing this, Dhruv rushes towards Shraddha and holds her hand. Shraddha cries and says her Dadaji always fulfilled her every wish but she can’t even make his last wish come true. She then asks Dhruv, how will she manage to live with this guilt? He asks her to fulfill Dadaji’s wish and tells her he is okay with it if she really wants to fulfill his wish.

Shraddha scolds him and tells him to not make hasty decisions as marriage is a huge deal for an individual. She tells him that his Dadaji feels that the two are currently in a love fling, which they are not. Dhruv says even though it’s Dadaji’s misunderstanding, they can still make sure it happens only if both of them are okay. Dhruv says as their family members are not here, only they have to take the decision. He then suggests that they fake their marriage for Dadaji in order to fulfill his last wish. She asks Dhruv the reason for doing all this. He tells her that Dadaji matters for him too and thus, he wants to fulfill his last wish.

