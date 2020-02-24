Dance+ 5 Episode Recap For February 22: Rupesh Bane's Victory

Dance+ 5 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. In the recent episode of the dance reality show, the audience got to see many emotional and heart-warming performances. Read on to know more about what happened in the recent episode of Dance+ 5.

Dance+ 5 recap for the grand finale episode on February 22, 2020

Mithun Chakraborty along with Dharmendra recently made an appearance on the sets of Dance+ 5. Along with the judges and performers, popular actors like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ahmed Khan also joined. The show saw a great performance by Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor on the song, Dus Bahane. Later, Tiger Shroff also danced with choreographer Dharmesh and the show's winner, Rupesh Bane. The winner of Dance+ 5, Rupesh Bane belonged to Dharmesh Yelande’s team and was highly emotional as he thanked the judges and his mentor. Rupesh also won Rs 15 lakh.

The other three main finalists of Dance Plus 5 were Janam Crew, Subrato and Sanchita from Punit Pathak’s team, Deepika and Rupesh Soni from Karishma Chavan’s team. The audience cheered as Janam's crew managed to bag the first runner-up title. The finalists, as well as the captains, charmed the audience with their magical performances on various songs. The audience also saw super Judge Remo Dsouza show off his stunning dance moves. Popular actor Shraddha Kapoor, and Mithoon also danced to the hit song, Tumse Mil Kar Naa Jaane Kyun. The other finalists were sad as they did not win the trophy but were all cheerful for Rupesh Bane.

