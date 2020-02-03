Dance+ 5 Welcomes THESE Four Artists To The Final Race To Finale

Dance+ 5 is an on-going dance reality show with Remo D'Souza being the super judge of the show and Raghav Juyaal being the host of the show. As per the latest episode, four dancers from the previous seasons grace the stage with their amazing grand entry on the Dance+ 5 stage. These four artists are Vartika Jha, Sushant Khatri, Chetan Salunkhein and Amardeep Nut. These artists are here to support their favorite team from the Dance+ squad.

Vartika Jha who is the finalist from Dance Plus Season 4 expresses her gratitude towards the show as she is welcomed by Raghav Juyaal. She then informs that she is here to support team Dharmesh as she really likes mentor Dharmesh. Sushant Khatri, the finalist from season 2 is welcomed by the host. Sushant mentions that he is a big fan of Punit and so for the same, he is here to support team Punit.

Chetan Salunkhein is the winner of Season 4 and the dancer explains that he adores the journey of Suresh and so for the same, he is here for team Suresh. Amardeep Nut, finalist from Season 3, greets everyone and says that he loves Punit but he is inclined towards popping, therefore, he is here to support team Karishma.

The four artists are then invited by Remo D’Souza to perform individually on the stage. The performance starts with Chetan showing his popping skills and later Amardeep graces the stage with his contemporary dance performance. Vartika then sets fire on the stage with her dance skills and the performance ends with Sushant adding lyrical hip-hop touch to the whole piece.

Remo D’Souza then addresses all the four artists by saying that he wants his dancers to be successful therefore he made movies like ABCD and ABCD 2, and now he made it possible again by casting these four artists in the movie Street Dancer 3D.

