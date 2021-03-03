Darshan Jariwala Says He Is Reliving His Days With The Cast Of 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii'

Sony Entertainment Television’s new sitcom Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is throwing viewers into giggle-fits and warming their hearts with emotions and unlimited comedy. The show revolves around Sargam, who has a special connection with the number 'Sadhesaat'. Darshan Jaiwala aka Chedilal portrays the character of Sargam’s father-in-law on the show. He is seen as the penny-pincher of Awasthi house whose ultimate objective in life is to save money. He loves to roll the roost of the Awasthi house and expects the family members to live in his conditions.

Darshan Jariwala feels he is reliving his younger days

Darshan Jariwala, while talking about working with the co-stars says, "I enjoy working with the bunch of fresh and young talent because I feel they come in with a different type of hunger, they are active, entertaining, and have altogether a different thought process." He further adds, "My co-stars on the show are so fun-loving and vigorous that I feel I am also one of them, and seeing them I remember my days of shooting where we always indulge ourselves in funny conversations, play pranks, and whatnot. So, I feel there is a breath of fresh air in working with these bunch of young artists."

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii cast

The cast of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii includes talented, thought-provoking, and fun-filled actors from different disciplines that have completely changed the atmosphere of shooting. A source closer to the sets also said that none of the actors creates a lethargic atmosphere on the sets and makes it a place of laughter sessions. Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii cast also includes actors Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja, Apara Mehta, Deepak Gheewala, Ojas Rawal, Vishnu Bholwani, Yash Sehgal, Akash Makhija, Sanat Vyas,Rajendra Chawla and Vaibhav Mangle.

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii revolves around the story of a naive girl who gets married into an idiosyncratic household filled with 7 and a half men. Soon, she pulls out all stops to manage her life amidst the daily madness and problems. The show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii airs on Sony TV at 8:30 pm during the weekdays.

