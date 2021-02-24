Kunal Saluja Gets Nightmares Because Of THIS One Sequence From 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii'

Sony TV has launched its all-new sitcom, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which is definitely going to tickle the funny bones of its viewers. Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii plot revolves around a family with seven and a half men who are handled by one woman in the house, Sargam, played by Anjali Tatrari. Each of the men in the Awasthi family holds up a distinctive personality, which levitates even the most ordinary family life into witty situations. Actor Kunal Saluja who portrays Aparshakti Awasthi on the show has been getting nightmares because of a sequence on the show.

Kunal Saluja gets nightmares because of his show

Actor Kunal Saluja will be seen playing the role of Aparshakti Awasthi, Sargam’s husband,who is the hero of the house. He will be seen as a small-time influencer who aspires to become an actor. Having an unsuccessful stint of acting, he ends up doing some bizarre commercials like champak sabun/Dargon shampoo and one of the hair-care products makes him go bald.

Kunal Saluja aka Aparshakti Awasthi spoke about his nightmares and said that he loves his hair because it's a reflection of him. He added that it adds to his look and also makes him feel confident. It's like a crown that he never wants to take off and when they shot for the sequence where they had to try some products, he ended up losing his hair. Ever since the actor shot for the sequence he has been getting nightmares of turning bald.

He further adds, “Both on-screen and off-screen the thing I love the most about me is my hair and in the show, one of the reasons that Sargam marries Aparshakti is because of his hair. I made a video of the change in my look and when I posted a picture looking bald, people gave weird reactions cause they actually thought that I went bald.” The show Sargam ki Sadhe Satii airs on Sony TV at 7:30 pm every day. Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii cast also includes actors Darshan Jariwala, Ojas Rawal, Vishnu Bholwani, Yash Sehgal, Sanat Vyas, Akash Makhija, Vivek Joshi, and Krish Chugh.

Source: Inputs by PR

