Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats For Slamming Arhaan, Seeks Mumbai Police's Help

Together with the COVID-19 lockdown, it seems tele-actor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has another trouble to deal with right now. Recently on her social media, the actor has been getting death threats from a woman for speaking against Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Arhaan Khan. Fed up with such antics, Devoleena has posted a screenshot of the messages on Twitter tagging Mumbai police and asking them to take action.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks help from Mumbai police

On Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Twitter handle, the actor herself shared a screenshot of the threats that she has been getting from a lady. Devoleena tagged the Mumbai police and cybercrime branch urging them to take actions against such miscreancy. The Mumbai police have also given a prompt reply to the actor asking her to share her contact details with them so that they could investigate further.

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

All this apparently started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house when it came to light that Arhaan Khan was married and had a kid. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan were allegedly dating but the latter did not have any idea about this. Arhaan was also reportedly planning to marry Rashami inside the Bigg Boss house. However, when the news of his family came out, everyone including netizens slammed Arhaan for his actions.

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been vocal about her dislike for Arhaan Khan. She had also reportedly warned her friend, Rashami Desai a couple of times inside Bigg Boss 13 house saying Arhaan using her for fame and money. She also made claims like Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami.

