Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Her Boyfriend And Reveals Marriage Plans

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee once again hit the headlines when she revealed on a popular reality show that she is planning to marry soon. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor revealed that she is planning to get married next year. Earlier some reports stated that the telly actor will get married in 2021. Devoleena dismissed those rumours stating that her nuptials will happen only when "God decides". Read on to know more about Devoleena's marriage plans and her boyfriend

Read more| Who Is The Boyfriend Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Is She Dating Vishal Singh?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals wedding plans with boyfriend

Devoleena revealed that her boyfriend is not from the entertainment industry. She said that he is a simple person who happens to be "sorted" and that she too leads a "simple" life. She hasn't divulged any more information about her boyfriend, but stated the wedding will happen as per "Gods wishes" and she is hoping that things go all well in the meantime.

Devoleena also spoke about her childhood wherein she had to deal with the early loss of her father. She said her mother had to battle illness to raise three kids and made sure all of her children got a decent school and college education. Devoleena said she also lost one of her siblings due to chronic illness. She said that her mother who was from a small city in Assam had a tough life as a widowed mother. She reflected on Rakhi Sawant's earlier comment about the latter's struggles in the industry and said that she empathises with her fellow companion.

Read more| Sidharth Shukla Shares An Advice For Fans; Says, 'give People Something To Talk About'

Elaborating further Devoleena said that life for a widowed woman is comparatively different in the metro cities than it is in the small towns of India. She said that society was quite "regressive" during her childhood and her upbringing has taught her the values of patience and resilience. Despite that, she says she has the occasional "anger issues", but she is working towards it. Devoleena praised Rakhi Sawant for facing hardships and being a "mature" person. She added that Rakhi Sawant is one of those few celebrities who shows no fakeness, but revels in showmanship.

Read more| Devoleena Bhattacharjee Spends Happy Time With Angel, Shares Pictures

Read more| Mira Kapoor Shares 15-minute DIY Face Pack Ingredients, Calls It 'Quick Fix Glow'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.