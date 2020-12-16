Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Still From Kundali Bhagya's Honeymoon Episode; Fans React

Quick links:
Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently took to Instagram to reveal a playful still from Kundali Bhagya's honeymoon episode. The actor could be spotted with his co-stars Swati Kapoor & Shraddha Arya in the post, who both donned matching outfits. Take a look at how celebs responded to the post:
In this post, fans can spot Swati Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya sitting on the edge of a bed. Both the frame leads are sporting purple coloured night suits while Dheeraj is seen in a white jacket with blue jeans. Dheeraj also made a playful face in the post and was seen winking with his tongue sticking out. The picture is from one of the recent Kundali Bhagya episodes.
Many fans and celebs liked and gave positive remarks on the post. Swati Kapoor left a laughing face emoji and other celebs mentioned that the actor was really lucky. Take a look at the comments:
Premiered on 12 July 2017 on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya is a show that is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is actually based on Kumkum Bhagya. The show casts:
Dheeraj Dhoopar is also very active on his Instagram and often uploads pictures of himself & his wife. In his last post, fans can spot a black and white portrait of the actor. He also added a motivational caption with his post. Many fans added that the star was looking better every day. Take a look at his picture:
In another one of his posts, fans can spot a video of the actor walking up to the sets of his show. He is then seen hugging his co-stars and looks quite stylish and classy. Many fans showered the post with love and added that they love the show. Take a look:
