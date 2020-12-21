Dheeraj Dhoopar's Birthday Made Special By Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal's Wishes

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrated his 36th birthday on December 20. He recently played a negative role in Naagin 5. He featured in the show opposite Surbhi Chandna along with Mohit Sehgal and others. The actor received various birthday wishes, but his co-stars Surbhi and Mohit did not miss any chance to make the former co-star feel special.

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post -

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to share a picture with Dheeraj on his birthday. The two of them were seen posing for the picture inside the vanity van. Surbhi was seen in a shimmery blue outfit whereas Dheeraj was seen in jeans and t-shirt and paired his look with an oversized sweatshirt. She captioned her post by saying that Dheeraj Dhoopar was getting the feels of Manali’s cold weather around her. She also continued saying that it felt like a good day to put the post up and one shouldn’t ask her why. Surbhi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Have a look at Mohit Sehgal’s Instagram story -

Mohit Sehgal also shared a picture with Dheeraj on his Instagram story. He shared a throwback picture from one of the house parties. He wished Dheeraj by writing good wishes for him. In his story, Mohit also invited Dheeraj for having lunch with him. He expressed his emotions by adding stickers and emojis to his story.

More about Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj started his career as a model and featured in many advertisements such as Maruti Suzuki, Parker, Dabur Honey, Samsung Galaxy and more. He made his debut as a television actor with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and played the role of Ansh in the show. He is well known for his role of Prem Bharadwaj in the popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka and as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He was seen in many other shows and was also the host of the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance 7.

