Dheeraj Dhoopar's Co-star Shraddha Arya Wishes Him, Wife Vinny Calls Them 'goofster Twins'

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the popular names in the Indian television industry. The actor celebrated his 36th birthday on December 20 and had wishes pouring in from his industry friends as well as fans. His Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya also took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday and shared a quirky picture with an equally quirky caption. Read on to know more about her latest post.

Shraddha Arya's Instagram post for Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are not just co-stars on the hit show Kundali Bhagya but are also good friends in real life. The latter posted a picture of them from the sets of their popular serial, wishing him on his 36th birthday. While Shraddha could be seen wearing a yellow saree with neatly parted straight hair and a pair of silver earrings, Dheeraj looked dapper in an off-white jacket and yellow framed and tinted glasses. Shraddha's caption read, "Quite the couple on Indian Television, aren’t we? Happy Birthday, DD!! I wish you all that you truly desire... which basically is- longer hair, gained share, sexier style, bigger smile & higher Price!!! Amen! Iol! Have a good one!! @dheerajdhoopar". You can see the post here.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's fans were quick to comment on the picture with birthday wishes for the Kundali Bhagya star. Dheeraj's wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar also commented saying, "Haha goofster twins ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ˜˜". The post received 307k likes within a day of posting. Dhoopar also posted a comment thanking his co-actor and wrote, "Haha ðŸ¤ª you pretty much said everything out loud, thank you my girl ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜". You can see some of the comments here.

On the work front, he recently appeared in the popular show Naagin 5 and his serial Kundali Bhagya, where he plays the lead, is back on track and he recently shared a video from the set. In the video, Dhoopar can be seen entering the set while in the background, CJ's song Whoopty is playing. He greeted his fellow cast members including Shraddha Arya, Abhishek Kapur, and Anjum Faikh, among many others. While sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "Starting the day with my Kundali gang", along with a star-eye emoticon. You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Dheeraj Dhoopar Official Instagram Account

