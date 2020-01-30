'Diablero Season 2' Release Time On Netflix And Other Information About The Thriller

The popular Netflix television series, Diablero has gained much anticipation amongst the viewers for the next season. The show managed to create a very strong fanbase of the show with just a single season. Diablero has been over the social media as the fans have been wondering what time does Diablero season 2 come on Netflix? Read more to know when can you start watching Diablero season 2 on Netflix.

This weekend I saw #DiableroNetflix which follows an unexpected Diablero group who find themselves in search a supernatural menace in the city of Mexico. Based on the work by Francisco Haghenbeck, it offers a cool mix of supernatural investigation, mexican folklore and panaché. pic.twitter.com/UOglRDFkGQ — Mike Balles (@TheMikeBalles) December 24, 2018

What time does Diablero season 2 come on Netflix?

The season 2 of Diablero is going to air on January 31, 1:30 PM

I have often found interesting shows on @netflix but often the shows are not dubbed in English but man I am so glad #DiableroNetflix was dubbed because it is an amazing show and I hope to see more seasons to come. pic.twitter.com/LyPobevDf4 — Lance J. Gosnell (@lancejgosnell) December 30, 2018

More about Netflix's Diablero

Diablero is based on the book called El Diablo Me Obligo which is written by Francisco Haghenbeck. The series is a horror thriller which gained quite a bit of popularity among fans of Elvis Infante and his friend, Father Ramiro Ventura and superhero sidekick, Nancy Gama. The makers of the show managed to grab much following with just 8 episodes from the first season. Thus the fans can expect to see Christopher von Uckermann, Horacio García Rojas, and Giselle Kuri in their original roles of the leading trio of the series.

So like no one is going to be posting on the @Dia6lero page? We need it to be posting so more people watch it. WHATTHEHELL #Diablero #Diablero2 — JoJo🇸🇻🎨 (@JayohJonas) January 29, 2020

