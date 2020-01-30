The Debate
'Diablero Season 2' Release Time On Netflix And Other Information About The Thriller

Television News

Diablero Season 2 release time has now been announced. Read more to know what time does the popular thriller drama series, Diablero season 2 come on Netflix.

The popular Netflix television series, Diablero has gained much anticipation amongst the viewers for the next season. The show managed to create a very strong fanbase of the show with just a single season. Diablero has been over the social media as the fans have been wondering what time does Diablero season 2 come on Netflix? Read more to know when can you start watching Diablero season 2 on Netflix. 

What time does Diablero season 2 come on Netflix?

  • The season 2 of Diablero is going to air on January 31, 1:30 PM

More about Netflix's Diablero

Diablero is based on the book called El Diablo Me Obligo which is written by Francisco Haghenbeck. The series is a horror thriller which gained quite a bit of popularity among fans of Elvis Infante and his friend, Father Ramiro Ventura and superhero sidekick, Nancy Gama. The makers of the show managed to grab much following with just 8 episodes from the first season. Thus the fans can expect to see Christopher von Uckermann, Horacio García Rojas, and Giselle Kuri in their original roles of the leading trio of the series.

