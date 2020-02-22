'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 21: Anshuman Finalises His Engagement Ring

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Rashmi, Naani and Kajal are having a conversation. Kajal’s mother recalls her painful past with Manu Bhargav and blames herself for the same. She proudly adds that she did not bother about society and raised good children. Rashmi reveals that she wants Kajal to settle in a better family. Amid everything, Kajal says she wants Anshuman to reciprocate her love. Rashmi assures her daughter that she has chosen a perfect life partner who will take care of her.

Meanwhile, Dr Sharma asks Anshuman whether he loves Kajal. He nods affirmatively. His father suggests him to surprise Kajal with little things as girls love them. Dr Sharma also asks him to express his feelings and appreciate her whenever he can. Anshuman has to take responsibility for Kajal’s happiness as she has to bear the never-ending tantrums of Tanya and Bua.

Tanya and Bua choose expensive rings

Later on, Tanya and Bua arrive at Kajal’s abode. Sunehri welcomes them and offers cappuccino to Tanya, who apologizes to her and Rashmi for her behaviour. Bua reveals she has called their jeweller to choose an engagement ring for Anshuman while mocking them for tiny lanes and poor household. Tanya loves a ring worth Rs 2 lakh. However, Rashmi gets anxious.

On the other hand, Kajal asks Rochak for his advice to handle Tanya and Bua. He calms her down by telling that Anshuman will leave no stone unturned in keeping her happy. After their discussion, Rochak reveals that he uploaded the fake cancellation video of their dance competition to test Anshuman’s love for her, leaving Kajal stunned. She does not approve of him and calls it a crime.

Later on, Kajal wonders whether she should inform Anshuman about Rochak’s revelation. As he arrives, the place becomes like a fairytale land. Anshuman then asks her that why did she call him there. Kajal replies using the excuse of dance rehearsal. However, he wants to spend quality time with her. She tells him about the fake video. Anshuman becomes furious and tells that he will not spare the one who played that prank. Kajal becomes scared and does not take Rochak’s name.

Anshuman tells her that Tanya and Bua have come to her house. He adds that they wanted to apologise and select their engagement rings. Therefore, they both head towards Kajal’s home.

Meanwhile, Tanya chooses a ring worth Rs 1.9 lakh. Sunehri refuses to purchase it. The argument between both the families vanishes when Kajal and Anshuman enter the house. He says he cannot manage heavy rings because of dance practice. So, he likes a ring which is quoted Rs 18,000. He also takes Rashmi’s approval and finalizes it. On the other side, Bua and Tanya cannot control their anger.

