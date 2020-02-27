'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 26: Ishwari Knows The Secret

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal gets emotional and talks about Rochak. She also promises to keep him happy and stand by his side every time he needs her. Rashmi agrees to her and asks her to go downstairs as Anshuman’s family is about to arrive.

While Rochak is joyfully drumming, Anshuman enters with his family and praises the gorgeous decoration. Anand appreciates how well Kajal’s family has used space to adorn their abode. On the other hand, Ishwari and Tanya envy it.

Ishwari humiliates Kajal's family

Rashmi and Naani bring Kajal, whom Ishwari humiliates for her loud makeup. She taunts them that they could afford to pay for the parlour. If they cannot do the same, she will pay for her makeup for the marriage ceremony. Anshuman boosts Kajal’s morale by telling that Rashmi has done a great job in getting his fiancé ready. He also appreciates Kajal’s beauty while sitting beside her.

Sunehri holds the microphone and hosts the event. She announces Kajal’s dance performance on song Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi. After watching her act, Anand gets stunned and appreciates his son’s choice. However, Ishwari and Tanya are not fond of Kajal’s qualities.

Later on, Rochak gets his friend’s call. Nervously, he walks out and tries connecting with him. Suddenly, his mother comes and asks him not to tire himself for the girl who left him. Meanwhile, Rochak receives a message about his friend being caught by the police for the fake dance cancellation video.

Also read: Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | February 25: Anshuman's Cousins Arrive

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 21: Anshuman Finalises His Engagement Ring

On the other side, Anshuman’s cousins rock the stage with their performance. Later on, Anshuman and Kajal also join them. At the same time, Kamini meets Tanya and asks whether her information helped her. Tanya nodded affirmatively and introduces her to Ishwari, who thanks her.

But Kamini asks why did they accept Kajal as their sister-in-law. Ishwari becomes furious and asks to stop their engagement. Tanya agrees to her and thinks about the drama which is yet to happen.

After some time, Rochak feels like talking to Kajal, who asks her why is he anxious. He gives numerable excuses to avoid disappointing her. However, he stays mum for Kajal’s engagement. She makes him promise to stay by her side during the ceremony. While he agrees, Rashmi calls everyone for the ritual. Rochak stays in the kitchen, as Kajal leaves.

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 20: Anshuman Gives Rashmi His Mother's Saree

Also read: Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | February 19: Tanya Humiliates Rashmi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.