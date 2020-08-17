Rakesh Bedi Joins 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast As Show's Shooting Resumes

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi will be soon seen in a brand new role. The Shrimaan Shirmati actor will be working in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This news comes right after the show resumed shooting after the novel Coronavirus pandemic lockdown began.

Rakesh Bedi joins ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ cast

The popular family show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently resumed shooting after the country was under complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Along with resuming the shoot, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast also welcomed a new cast member.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi confirmed his role in the family show. In a recent interview with ETimes, Bedi said that he will be playing the role of Taarak Mehta’s boss. He also revealed that this role was already part of the actual story from the book.

While reflecting further on his role in the show, Rakesh Bedi said that he was offered this role 12 years ago when the show had just begun. But since the show revolved around Jethalal, the story did not materialise back then. He then revealed when the show’s shoot resumed he was called once again.

Rakesh Bedi also said that the show will see a change in the storyline and then his character will be introduced. During this interview, the veteran actor revealed that his character was always part of the show but it was never introduced or explored. Before starting the shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Rakesh Bedi starred as Angoori’s father.

Rakesh Bedi has had an impressive screen on the big and the small screen. He has worked in TV shows like Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan, Khidki, Sumit Sambhal Lega, F.I.R., Yes Boss, Shrimaan Shrimati, Zabaan Sambhalke, Yeh Duniya Ghazab Ki, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and many other shows.

As mentioned earlier, Rakesh Bedi has an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Through his roles in the film industry, the veteran actor gained a reputation for stunning comedy timing. Apart from starring in many TV serials, Bedi has also starred in movies like Mera Damaad and Chashme Buddoor. It will be interesting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to witness this veteran actor play a pivotal role in the show.

