'Divya Drishti', Starring Sangita Ghosh And Adhivik Mahajan, To Go Off-air?

Divya Drishti is one of the most popular television series. The Star Plus show has been loved by the audience for its distinct storyline. Starring Sana Sayyad, Sangita Ghosh, Mishkat Varma, Nyra Banerjee and Adhvik Mahajan in the titular characters, Divya Drishti was doing well in terms of TRP.

Is Divya Drishti going off-air?

However, the supernatural show’s TRP has dropped in the past few months, according to a report. Therefore, there have been discussions about the show being taken down. As per a report, there is a possibility that a fresh cast will be opted along with a new storyline. But the makers have concluded on to end Divya Drishti. According to a report, one of the reasons might be Sangita Ghosh. The rumours of Gosh leaving the serial might be a reason for the show going off-air.

The actor is appreciated for her realistic acting. Sangita Gosh portrays Pishachini in Divya Drishti. However, she may soon opt out of the show. As per reports, she is leaving due to some creative differences.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ghosh revealed that there was nothing much to explore in her character then. She added that she could not drag anymore without gaining any clarity. Moreover, Divya Drishti was planned to conclude after 52 episodes. Though it was planned to go off-air by July previous year, the supernatural show got an extension. She also said that the makers of the show wanted to explore her character more but she was not interested anymore.

Talking about her role, Sangita Ghosh revealed that her character will end properly. But she was not sure whether it will be replaced with another villain or not. Furthermore, she told the interviewer that clarity about the character always worked but it did not happen on television.

