Divyanka Tripathi And Sharad Malhotra's Relationship: All The Details You Need To Know

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra's relationship made them one of the most famous television couples. The two actors even won a few awards for Best Jodi. However, things changed and the two actors went their separate ways. After Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra relationship ended in 2013, the two actors later got married to different individuals. Divyanka Tripathi got married in 2016 whereas Sharad Malhotra tied the knot in 2019.

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra relationship details

The two actors met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, according to a news portal. Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra were cast opposite each other in the TV serial. The two actors won several awards due to the show, both individually and as an on-screen couple. According to a news portal, the couple dated each other for eight years, before breaking up in 2013. The two were loved as an onscreen couple and were praised for their amazing chemistry. The fact that the two actors actually dated made viewers root for the couple and watch the show even more, according to a news portal.

However, recently, a video where Divyanka talks about her relationship with Sharad resurfaced and has gotten viral ever since. In the video, Divyanka Tripathi mentions that she tried everything to salvage the relationship. She also added that she went to huge extents to save the relationship from falling apart; however, things did not work out in her favour. According to her, her first relationship was not meant to be. Divyanka Tripathi’s break up was one of the biggest shocks to her, as her relationship of eight years had just been broken. Divyanka in the video mentioned that she took some time to process everything.

Sharad Malhotra too in an interview mentioned that parting ways with Divyanka was his decision despite many people advising him to not do it. He also added that he has learnt from his past mistakes that he made while he was with Divyanka. Sharad Malhotra broke off another relationship before getting married. Prior to his current marriage, Sharad was in a relationship with Pooja Bisht who at the time was a Splistvilla contestant, according to a news portal.

