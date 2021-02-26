Divyanka Tripathi Compares 2020's Struggle With A Child's Exam; See Pic

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few words of wisdom on life in her latest Instagram post. The actor called the year 2020's experiences a 'gruelling' process. She motivated her followers to 'be brave'.

In her post, Divyanka spoke about the struggles everyone faced in the year 2020, referring to the pandemic and other calamities caused during the year. She compared life's struggles to a child's exam, noting that everyone has to go "through the gruelling process, knowing, it would be over one day". She encouraged fans to not give up, "be brave" and be ready for the next test.

In the picture, a smiling Divyanka Tripathi is dressed in a beige kurta with a mustard embroidered dupatta. She has a natural makeup look and she has kept her hair opened and swept on one side. Fans loved Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post and left hearts and fire emojis in her comment section. They also complimented her on her looks, calling her stunning, beautiful and lovely.

Sneak a peek into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi loves to share her words of wisdom with her 13 million fans on her Instagram account. Recently, Divyanka shared an image of herself peeping out of a window. In her Instagram post, Divyanka spoke about the pros and cons of "minding your own business".

She highlighted that not "minding your own business" can make one seem nosy and eavesdrop on someone else's personal feelings. She also said that eavesdropping may also help a person who may be in need. She called human lives 'intertwined' in her caption.

In another desi avatar, Divyanka quoted Robin Williams and welcomed the spring season on February 21, 2021. In Divyanka Tripathi's photo, she wore a mustard ensemble and was sitting on a cart. Her dupatta was flowing dramatically as she appeared cheerful. In the caption, she put the hashtag 'Basanti' referring the look to the popular Hema Malini character from Sholay. The photo garnered more than 1,70,000 likes.

