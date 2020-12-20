Divyanka Tripathi's Travel Diary Pictures Will Give Some Major Vacation Goals

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi turned 36 on December 14, 2020. Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya have been travelling a lot ever since they got married and their Instagram pictures show how much they love travelling. On her birthday, he planned a surprise getaway for her in Udaipur. Here are some glimpses from Divyanka Tripathi's travel pics that will give you some major travel goals.

Also Read: Sunny Leone's Reaction To Boy's Admit Card To Isha Ambani's Wedding Anniversary: Ent Recap

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi's Birthday: A Look At Her Pictures From Pre 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Days

Divyanka Tripathi's photos from her travel diaries

Divyanka Tripathi was in Udaipur for her 36th birthday with husband Vivek Dahiya. She shared a few pictures from her surprise trip with him. Divyanka shared a selfie captured during a sunset. One can see her enjoying the sunset along the lake sipping her cup of tea. She wrote that this was her kind of party and it has finally begun. She also shared the view from her hotel room where we can see her and Vivek's photo frame placed on the table. Divyanka clicked a selfie where she and Vivek are seen enjoying the sunset outside their window.

Also Read | When Divyanka Tripathi Missed Her Mom's Presence Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

In November this year, Divyanka got a chance to tick off sky diving from her bucket list. She shared a video where she skydived in Dubai letting her fans experience what she felt while she jumped off her the plane with her instructor. One would feel the adrenaline rush while watching her video. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram video from Dubai:

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Asks Fans To 'double Tap' On Latest Pic: 'Why Aren't You Liking Things?'

On her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared glimpses of her trip to Italy. She wore a blue striped one-shoulder dress as she peeked out of a boat in Capri to enjoy the view. Divyanka wrote, "Greens and blues at home or abroad, have an enticing character linked to them. Nature can never cease to inspire you...wherever!" She had also spent a few days in Europe last year at the same time and took to her Instagram to share the travel photos. In the first picture, she wore a black fur overcoat as she enjoyed the view of a lake. She asked her fans what pure happiness meant to them. She later wrote, "For me, it's being in close proximity of nature with soft winds caressing my face." Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's photos from Italy and London.

In another picture from London, she was seen enjoying a winter morning as she leaned on a tree. She wore a black pant with a white t-shirt and her black fur coat. Divyanka wrote that winter morning in pictures and in reality, is very soothing. She was also seen enjoying the winter sun from one of the tourist locations in Europe. She wore a black and red dress with knee-high boots. She posed for the camera as we see the scenic views in the background.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Discuss 'unspoken Things In Relationship' & Open Relationships

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.