'Regressive & Outdated': Divyanka Tripathi Condemns Mukesh Khanna's Sexist MeToo Comment

Actor Divyanka Tripathi took to her Twitter handle and slammed veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for his remarks on misogyny. Recently, Mukesh Khanna had commented on the MeToo movement and had spoken about what caused it. The statements given by the actor received fierce backlash from netizens; now Divya Tripathi too has joined the bandwagon and voiced her opinion.

Divyanka Tripathi criticises Mukesh Khanna's views on MeToo

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Twitter handle and shared a clip of Mukesh Khanna and “condemned” the statement of the actor. The actor wrote that Mukesh Khanna’s statements were “regressive and outdated”. She further expressed that it is “cringe worthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks”. The actor continued that “misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past." Check out the post:

How regressive & outdated is that! It's cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks.

Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of doubt I can think of.

With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji! https://t.co/E98DBaqOBX — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 1, 2020

In the clip that is doing the rounds on the internet, Mukesh Khanna in an interview with The Filmy Charcha was heard saying that women themselves are responsible for societal issues like sexual harassment. The actor was heard in the clip saying that the MeToo movement began because women wanted to walk shoulder to shoulder with men in the society. He further said that man and woman were created differently and that women were supposed to stay home and take care of family.

Mukesh Khanna is heard saying in the video, “Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu (The job of a woman is to run the household). Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab auraton nei bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The MeToo problem begun after women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai aur problem wahi se shuru hoti hai. (Today, women want to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men and that's where the problem begins)”.

Check out Mukesh Khanna's video

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

Who is Mukesh Khanna?

Mukesh Khanna is an actor who is most popularly remembered for his role as Bhishma Pitama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat. The actor is also known for the portrayal of the role of Shaktimaan. He currently has his own YouTube channel, where he uploads videos quite often.

Image credits: Mukesh Khanna, Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

