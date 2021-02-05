'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Actor Anas Rashid Drops Cute Video Of His Newborn Son Khabib; Watch

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid took to Instagram on Thursday and dropped an adorable video of his newborn son, Khabib. In the short-clip, the little baby boy, all dressed up in a grey sweatshirt is enjoying the sunshine. Anas can be heard calling out his son's name in the video. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Sorry guys I don’t need any introduction. What you may guess is- I’m the future Insha’Allah." As soon as Anas Rashid's baby's video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Awwww. So so so cute baby. God bless this cute one," whereas many simply flooded the comments section with awestruck emoticons.

Anas Rashid's baby video

It was December 17, when Diya Aur Baati Hum's Sooraj Rathi broke the big news on social media. Anas shared that he is blessed with a baby boy and also posted a picture of his son, along with his parents. In the photo, baby Khabib was wrapped up in his grandparents' arms. Anas then went on to thank his fans and everyone for the "priceless love and wishes" on this special occasion. He wrote, "My father welcomes home his grandson -Khabib Anas Rashid. Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion."

Anas and Heena Iqbal also have a daughter, Ayat. The actor shared glimpses of Ayat and Khabib's playtime was all hearts for the latter's love and care for her younger brother. Not only this, in December, Anas and Heena celebrated their anniversary with Ayat. Their families brought a beautiful cake for them and the house was flooded with red roses.

The duo got married in April 2017 and this was an arranged marriage set up for them, mentioned Bollywoodshaadis.com. More so, Heena is 14-years younger than Anas and was earlier working in an immigration sector. The duo's grand wedding ceremony took place in Malerkotla, Punjab and photos from their reception surfaced all over the internet. In another post, Anas wrote, "I’m really lucky to have a wonderful, optimistic, open-minded, beautiful Mrs Anas Rashid."

