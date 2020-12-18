'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Star Anas Rashid Blessed With Baby Boy; Shares A Picture With Parents

Anas Rashid is popularly known for his role as Sooraj Rathi in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor recently shared a piece of news with his fans on his social media. Anas shared that he is blessed with a baby boy and shared a picture of his son and his parents. He also revealed the name of his son along with the good news.

Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid blessed with a baby boy

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid recently took to his Instagram to share with his fans that he is blessed with a baby boy. He shared a photo of his parents holding the boy comfortably in their arms. The adorable baby covered in an all-blue blanket and cap is seen sleeping calmly in his father's arms. Anas Rashid's baby boy has been named Khabib Anas Rashid which he mentioned in his caption. He thanked everyone for the "priceless love and wishes" on the occasion. Take a look at Anas Rashid's baby photos with his grandparents.

Anas' fans took to his Instagram post to congratulate him. They have called baby Khabib adorable. Fans have also mentioned how happy Anas' parents look in the pictures he shared. Take a look at some of the comments as fans congratulate Anas Rashid's family.

More about Anas Rashid's family

Anas who is originally from Punjab tied the knot with Heena Iqbal in Chandigarh in 2017. Heena is a corporate professional and Anas often shares her photos and videos on social media. Heena and Anas were blessed with a baby girl named Aayat in 2019.

Anas Rashid on the work front

Anas made his debut with Kahiin To Hoga as Kartik Ahluwalia. He got a big break as he bagged the lead role in Diya Aur Baati Hum as Sooraj. He was also seen in shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa and Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji. He also received various awards for his role as Sooraj in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

