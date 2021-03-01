Drashti Dhami Kisses Husband Niraj Khemka As They Celebrate Their 6th Anniversary

Television actor Drashti Dhami is popularly known for her shows like Madhubala and Geet Hui Sabse Parayi. The actor recently celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary with her husband Niraj Khemka. After a week of their anniversary, she also shared a few pictures of them cutting their anniversary cake and kissing each other on her story. Take a look at Drashti Dhami's photos as their anniversary celebration still continues.

Drashti Dhami's 6th-anniversary celebration continues

Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on February 21. The couple celebrated their anniversary vacation in the Maldives with their close friends. On February 28, Drashti took to her Instagram to share a picture of kissing her husband while cutting yet another cake. She wore a salmon pink jumpsuit while Drashti Dhami's husband wore a blue t-shirt. She also shared a picture of the cake with a bride and groom inside a bubble. Drashti wrote that the celebration is still going on. Take a look at Drashti Dhami's husband and her photo kissing each other.

Image source: Niraj Khemka's Instagram

Drashti Dhami's photos with her husband

Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram on their anniversary to wish her husband. She shared a picture of them spending time at the beach. He picked her up while posing for the picture. Drashti wrote that they turned 6 today and she feels like they got married yesterday. She added that she doesn't need anyone else when she has him. She also wrote that she could get stuck on the island alone with him for the rest of her life. She also shared a picture of her friends as they reunited after 3 years for a trip to the Maldives. Niraj picked her up on his shoulder for the picture. Take a look at Drashti Dhami's photos.

Drashti Dhami's shows

Drashti Dhami rose to fame after she featured in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. She made her debut with Dill Mill Gaye as Dr. Muskaan Chaddha. Drashti Dhami's shows such as Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani garnered her a huge fan following. Drashti is currently seen in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya which is her first show in 2021.

