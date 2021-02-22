Drashti Dhami Wishes Husband Niraj Khemka On Their Wedding Anniversary

Drashti Dhami is one of the prominent actors of the Indian television industry who enjoys a following of more than 2 million on social media. On the occasion of Drashti Dhami’s wedding anniversary, she posted a heartfelt photo and message on Instagram that illustrated the true love between her and her husband. Have a look at Drashti Dhami’s Instagram post and see how she wished her husband on their 6th wedding anniversary.

Drashti Dhami’s Instagram post for husband Niraj Khemka

Actor Drashti Dhami recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this adorable photo in which Drashti Dhami’s husband Niraj Khemka can be seen holding her in his arms while she can be seen happily gazing into the sky. She can be seen wearing a cool floral top with white shorts while her husband can be seen in blue shorts and a white tank top with a classy hat.

In the caption, Drashti Dhami addressed her husband as her baby and wished him a happy sixth anniversary. She then mentioned how they were six together and she loves it. She further added how it still felt like they got married just yesterday and thanked him for that. She then added that if they were together, they don’t need anyone else. Drashti Dhami then stated that she will still be happy even if she was stuck on an island with him. She then added how she could try that every year and still her answer would remain the same. In the end, she stated how much she loved him and thanked him for being hers.

Many of the fans took to Drashti Dhami’s Instagram and added how beautiful they both looked in the photo and sent heartwarming wishes to the lovely couple. Some of them even added how they both looked sweet and lovely together and even wished that they stay happy forever. Some of the fans also dropped tons of heart-eyed emojis, fire and heart symbols in the comments and wished them many more years of togetherness. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Drashti Dhami's photos on Instagram.

