Eijaz Khan Congratulates Pavitra Punia, Says "I Love U 1 Million"; 'Naagin' Actor Reacts

Indian television actor Eijaz Khan recently posted a few photos on Instagram with fellow reality TV show contestant, actress and girlfriend, Pavitra Punia. Pavitra recently reached 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. A host of fans and celebrity friends took to their handles to congratulate her as did her boyfriend Eijaz Khan. In the post, Eijaz shared four selfies with Pavitra along with a short 2-second video with her. Eijaz shared the post with the caption, "I love u 1 million. .shine on baby. #pavijaz" (sic) signifying the actress' recent achievement.

Reactions to photos of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan's recent post with Pavitra Punia prompted a number of responses from fans of the couple. Pavitra Punia also responded to the post declaring her love for Eijaz saying, "I love you khansaab". Many fans also responded to the photos of the couple praising the pair and telling them to always "stay like this". Many fans also commented expressing their love for the couple while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the pair. One fan even commented saying "AAAA IM GOING TO CRY!!!!" upon seeing the picture. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been in a relationship since 2020 when they met on a reality show as contestants. The couple had a dramatic start to their relationship on the popular reality TV show. However, once Pavitra was evicted from the show, Eijaz decided to give the relationship a chance and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

Pavitra Punia recently crossed a social media milestone and reached 1 million followers, however, her beau Eijaz Khan also enjoys a following of nearly 500K on the popular site. The actors often post photos and videos with one another. The couple, dubbed "Pavijaz" affectionately by fans, even posted sweet messages for one another on Valentine's Day 2021. Eijaz shared a post with a long caption and a funny line from a song. He also expressed his love saying, "#valentineday suxxx. but I loves my valentine. and zis is furst ballllentine wis her. so is super special. we even had a SMALL fight" (sic). Pavitra shared her post with a sweet message, talking about how instead of feeling butterflies in her stomach, she felt an entire zoo when she was with her beau. Take a look at the posts below:

