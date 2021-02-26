Pavitra Punia's Hilarious Petition To NASA Grabs Fans' Attention And For Good Reason

Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious petition to NASA. The Baalveer Returns actor shared a picture in an eccentric dress as she posed for the camera. She admitted to fans in her caption that the petition was a "weird flex". Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram caption to share a message to her fans about her petition to NASA. Pavitra shared in her caption she has "sent a petition to NASA to catapult" her "directly into the moon".

Know about Pavitra Punia's Petition:

Pavitra posed in a colourful, tiered, floral dress. She tied her hair up into a high ponytail showing off a few streaks of her golden highlights. Pavitra chose to wear subtle makeup to compliment the bold attire. She also painted her nails matte black and accessorised her looks with large green beaded earrings and a set of coloured bracelets.

Her fans loved her caption and called it 'incredibly amazing'. Many fans filled the comment section with fire emojis. A fan also called her a 'lioness'.

A peek into Pavitra Punia's Instagram

Pavitra shared a gushy picture with her boyfriend Eijaz Khan. She wrote that she felt the whole zoo in her stomach with Eijaz around. She also teased him in her caption saying she owned the trophy of love. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan started dating each other right after they participated in a reality TV show.

In another picture, Pavitra posed in a fruity co-ord set. She looked into the distant sunset as the camera captured her candid look. Pavitra kept the look understated as she styled it with a simple heart-shaped necklace and some bracelets. The picture garnered more than 80,000 likes from fans.

In another one of Pavitra Punia's photos, she shared multiple posts of her closeups. She wrote a positive caption which read, "blessings on the way". She posted a video and some pictures of herself in a no-makeup, natural look with grey contact lenses. She wore a simple white tee and kept her hair open in the post. She gained more than 81,000 likes on the post.

