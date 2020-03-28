'Ek Duuje Ke Vaste' written Update March 27: Kanchan Makes Shravan Drink The Juice

Ek Duuje Ke Vaste 2 is a romance television series which airs on Sony TV. The show is the second season of Ek Duuje Ke Vaste. The season ended in the year 2016. The second season started on February 10, 2020. The plot of the show revolves around Shravan Malhotra who is a stubborn teenager and he is sent to an Army School in order to learn how to be disciplined. The show takes a surprising turn when Shravan meets Suman Tiwari who is the daughter of Colonel Vijay Tiwari.

Ek Duuje Ke Vaste 2 written update for March 27

Today's episode started with Vijay asking if Shravan was in the team that was supposed to give a surprise or get surprised. Kanchan told him that Shravan was in both teams. Kanchan made Shravan sit and she gave him a drink. Suman whispered in Shravan's ears and asked him what he was doing there. He told her that Kanchan had called him there.

He was very scared and felt that he should escape. Vijay asked Shravan if he read the books that he has given him. Shravan said he was reading them. Kanchan made him drink the juice and said that she should disclose the surprise without wasting any more time. Kanchan then reveals that the main element of the surprise was Shravan.

Later Shravan entered the classroom and saw a drawing mocking him on his bench. Aneesh threw a paper ball on him and everybody laughed at him. Everybody mocked him and Shravan got angry. He walked towards Aneesh who stood up and his friends came behind him. Devika laughed seeing all of this.

Shravan said that he was not getting into this because he was doing something more important. He warned Aneesh that he would not spare him when his work is completed. Aneesh mocked him again. Suman came towards Shravan so that he does not reply him back. Suman saw the drawing on the bench and glared at Shravan and Aneesh and with this, the episode ended.

