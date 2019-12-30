Ekta Kapoor Hilariously "talks'' About Naagin Season 5 Auditions | See Pic

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and has openly announced auditions for Naagin season 5 in a hilarious video shared by Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy. The ace TV and film producer is currently enjoying a vacation with her close friends in Thailand. Read on to know more details about this story.

Ekta Kapoor announces auditions for Naagin Season 5

Naagin is currently one of the most successfully running TV shows in India. The supernatural drama show got major attention from the audience right from its first season. Currently, the show is enjoying a successful season four run. Every season, the show comes up with a new storyline and a completely new star cast; this new storyline and star cast adds to the excitement of the show for its audience.

The current season stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Vijendra Kumeria. As mentioned earlier, people are still glued to the fourth season. The producer of the show Ekta Ravi Kapoor has apparently announced the auditions for season 5 of Naagin. Ekta Kapoor who is vacationing in Thailand with her friends also made this announcement in a hilarious video. Ekta Kapoor is holidaying with close friends namely Ridhima Pandit, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and her husband Rohit Reddy. Recently, as this group was enjoying their vacation in Thailand, Anita’s husband took to Instagram and shared a video of Ekta Kapoor on his Instagram story. In the video Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, and Karishma Tanna are all discussing Naagin Season 5 auditions.

In another video, Ekta Kapoor can be seen poking fun at the concept of airport looks. In the video, Ekta Kapoor and her friends are all sporting orange coloured lifejackets. Ekta Kapoor gives a glimpse of all her friends and then starts talking about the lifejacket look. Take a look at this fun video uploaded by Ekta Kapoor here.

