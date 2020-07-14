Rhea Chakraborty Called 'brave' As Bollywood Celebs React To Her Emotional Note For SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were reportedly dating before the actor died by suicide in his Bandra residence a month back. Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and called him her 'shooting star'. Many Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar as well as Vj Anusha have commented on the post.

Bollywood celebs comment on Rhea Chakraborty's post about SSR

Rhea Chakraborty shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account and stated that she is ‘still struggling’ to face her emotions and that she has ‘an irreparable numbness’ in her heart. She also wrote that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who made her ‘believe in love', and 'the power of it’.

The emotional post has left many celebrities in Bollywood heavy-hearted. Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented on the post with a heart and a broken heart emoji. His co-star Bhumi Pednekar has also dropped a red heart emoji on the post.

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff also took to the comments section of the post and shared two red hearts and two praying hands emoji. Rhea Chakraborty’s Mere Dad Ki Maruti co-star Saqib Saleem took to the comments section and sent her a ‘big hug’. He also mentioned that Rhea is the ‘strongest girl he knows’ in the comments.

Apart from the actor, Vj Anusha has also posted a sweet comment on the picture shared by Rhea Chakraborty. In the comment, Vj Anusha wrote, “you are brave and beautiful and I know this was probably the hardest thing to write but I’m forever proud of you, you are all heart and soul. May you always know that you and you alone know your truth and your love story will be forever in your heart.” [sic] T

he rumoured couple never spoke about their relationship or addressed the rumour. Rhea Chakraborty had told a news wire that Sushant Singh Rajput is a close friend to her. However, she had refused to comment on the rumour about their relationship. Shushant and Rhea have been spotted on many outings together.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling fan on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che.

Rajput's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars, which is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

