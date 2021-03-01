Ekta Kapoor Wishes 'first Born' Krystle D'souza With Heartwarming Message

Television beauty Krystle D'souza turns 31 on March 1. The green-eyed actor has been receiving a plethora of wishes and gifts from her fans and her loved ones. Krystle's bestie and mentor Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of the duo and also called her "my firstborn."

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Treats Herself To A Brand New Car, Welcomes It With Buddy Vikas Gupta

Ekta Kapoor wishes Krystle D'souza on her birthday

To celebrate Krystle D'souza's birthday, the Balaji Telefilms owner Ekta Kapoor shared a video collage of her and Krystle on Instagram. The video has pictures and videos of Ekta and Krystle enjoying time with their girl gang including Natasha Hassanandani, Sussanne Khan and Riddhi Dogra. The video has Christina Perri's Thousand Years playing in the background. Along with the video, Ekta also wrote a loving caption wishing her bestie a happy birthday. The caption read, "I love u my first born but love is all-encompassing yet one dimensional..so I’ll say this I truly am in awe of how u have grown ! U r a true example of living alone yet not being lonely ..loving and caring but also believing in self care ... I learn how to love n live from u! All u want shud b urs ....have a super year my baby."

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Is 'so Twisted' As She Asks Fans What She's Thinking; Krystle, Hansal Respond

Krystle reacts to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram video

Krystle was quick to comment on her bestie's video dedicated to her and wrote, "I love you so so so much !!! Thank you for being my everything. I am nothing without you. you mean the world to me! Your 1st born baby no matter how much older I get." Ekta's and Krystle's fans also commented on the video and left a ton of heart and fire emojis sharing their love and wishes for the actor. Take a look at the comments below:

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Welcomes Centre's OTT Guidelines, Onir Calls It 'death Of Good Content'

Krystle and Ekta have been friends for a long time with the former getting her first big break in the television industry through Ekta's serial Kahe Naa Kahe. On Krystle's previous birthdays Ekta has always tried to make her friends day a little better by posting videos and pictures on her social media page. On Krystle's 29th birthday, Ekta had wished her and gave her a cute nickname, "Little K."'

Ekta had recently posted a picture with Krystle on Instagram wishing her luck for her Bollywood debut film Chehre which will premiere on April 30.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Wishes 'bestie' Krystle D'souza With Her 'fan Pic' Ahead Of 'Chehre' Release

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram is filled with pictures of her enjoying her time with her gang and close friends. Check out some of her photos with her friends below:

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares Review Of Sanya Malhotra's Upcoming Film 'Paglait', Says 'loved It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.