Ekta Kapoor's Hysterically Funny Videos With Her Gal Pals That Shouldn't Be Missed

Television queen Ekta Kapoor shares a great rapport with all her actors. The stunning producer is quite active on social media and keeps her fans glued to it by posting some fun videos and quirky pictures on a regular basis. In fact, her goofy videos with her actor girlfriends are simply unmissable. So take a look at few fun videos of Ekta Kapoor with her girl pals.

Ekta Kapoor's fun-filled videos with her friends

1. Lifejacket look

Ekta Kapoor took a dig at Ridhima Pandit and Karishma Tanna when she asked them which designer styled these lifejacket looks for them. Shot in Phuket City, Ekta Kapoor can be having a gala time with her friends as they enjoy a boat ride. Ekta looks in a jovial mood and is pulling Karishma and Riddhima's leg, who are also enjoying the conversation.

2. The Singing Competition

In this Ekta Kapoor's Instagram video, we can see Ekta beautifully singing Kahi Toh Milegi Kabhi Toh Milegi, from the old film DreamGirl, with her girl gang. We can definitely notice Harleen Sethi of Broken But Beautiful fame and Ekta's close friend Krystal D'Souza in this adorable video. As all these beautiful ladies are singing this melodious while Vikas Gupta is recording the video.

3. The Naagin Dance Promise

Out of all Ekta Kapoor's Instagram videos with her girl pals, this one is the most entertaining. In this throwback video, we can see Rhea Kapoor promising Ekta to showcase her Naagin dancing skills if Veere Di Wedding opens to a good number. The sweet banter between Ekta Kapoor and Rhea is highly endearing in this fun video.

4. Boomerang Rocks

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram is filled with fun feed. In this boomerang video, we can see the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi producer posing in a hysterically funny way as she records a boomerang video with a friend. She captioned it "Goooofyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!" and we can agree more on the caption.

5. Poutfie

Ekta Kapoor's friendship with Anita Hassanandani is not new. As Anita Hassanandani and Ekta know each other since the 1990s. Anita Hassanandani played the lead in her show Kabhi Sauten Kabhi Saheli. In this video, Ekta Kapoor is accompanied by her girl gang as they are having a great time at a restaurant. Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna to Urvashi Dholakia all are present in the frame. As the video progresses Ekta asks her friends to pout. Thinking that Ekta is taking a photo everyone posed then Ekta tells them its a video and not a photo. Except for Anita Hassanandani, no one else could observe that.

