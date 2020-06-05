Ekta Kapoor's Popular Shows Starring Ronit Roy In Lead Roles: Here Is The List

Ronit Roy initially started his acting career in films that were receiving a good response at the box office. Then the popular name shifted to the TV industry. Ekta Kapoor offered him a role in her productions ‘Kammal’ and ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’. She was impressed with his performance in these shows, and then Ekta Kapoor offered him the role of Mihir Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ which bagged a lot of appreciation.

Also read | Jennifer Winget's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', Other TV Serials With Lowest Rated On IMDb

Ronit was then also shot to fame with some other fiction serials like Kavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Adaalat, and Bandini. Ronit Roy essayed some of the popular roles in Ekta Kapoor’s TV shows and is a prominent face on Television today. So, let’s take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s popular shows featuring Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

Popular Ekta Kapoor shows featuring Ronit Roy

Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms which aired on Star Plus. This popular romantic show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead. Ronit Roy essayed the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the show who was Prerna Bajaj’s husband. The story of the show, Kasauti Zindagii Kay revolved around the love story of Anurag and Prerna, but due to some problems in their lives, Prerna ends up with Mr. Bajaj/

Also read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Cast To Welcome New Member As Mr Bajaj's Son?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The serial which achieved a number of accolades is often touted by fans as one of the best daily series. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show starred Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in the lead and had a huge ensemble cast along with Ronit Roy in the lead role of Mihir Virani. He was Tulsi's husband and one of the most loved characters of the show by the audiences.

Also read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Erica Fernandes Talks About Mental Health Amid Lockdown

Bandini

Bandini was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. The show Bandini starred Ronit Roy and Aasiya Kazi in the lead roles. The show Bandini had a setting of Dharampur village in Gujrat and aired in the year 2009 on the channel NDTV Imagine. Ronit Roy essayed the role of Dharamraj Shakti Singh Mahiyavanshi in the show, who was the husband of Santu Dharamraj Mahiyavanshi, Aasiya Kazi.

Also read | From Ronit Roy To Mona Singh, Know The Net Worth Of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.