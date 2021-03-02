Erica Fernandes' Fans Send Her A Cake All The Way To Maldives To Mark 5 Years In TV

Television actor Erica Fernandes has clocked in 5 years in the Indian Television industry. She began her career in the TV industry with the much-acclaimed daily soap ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’. The actor has always managed to win the hearts of fans with her on-screen and off-screen personality. Fans are super excited about the actor’s success and are celebrating the same. The actor recently shared pictures of cakes sent by her fans and one of her 'Elfians' sent a cake all the way to the Maldives, where she went for a short vacation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Erica Fernandes went on to share pictures of some lovely looking cakes which were sent by her fans. The first story shows a chocolate cake along with a big box of chocolates. Along with the picture, she wrote, “came home to this”. The second story shows an adorable note from one of her fans which is truly unmissable. The third story shows the actor cutting the cake. She also shared another cake picture that was sent to her all the way to the Maldives. Take a look at the post below.

Erica Fernandes' journey

Erica started her successful TV show with Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016, a post that Erica didn't look back on. Along with acting in her TV series, she is also a popular fashion and beauty blogger on YouTube. Erica has won many awards for her TV show at Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, including the best female actor (Asian Viewers Television Awards) of the year and the best Jodi (with Shaheer Sheik) at the Lions Gold Awards. Erica also received the best female actor and the best Jodi award (with Parth Samthan) for her work in KZK.

Erica Fernandes' Instagram

Erica Fernandes is an avid social media user as she constantly goes on to treat fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. On February 25, 2021, television Erica took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring herself with her brother, Jermaine. She had recently attended a ceremony and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her stunning traditional look. In the picture, she can be seen donning a shining off-white saree along with a golden border. She also posed with Jermaine and flaunted her faded smile while looking into the camera. Take a look.

