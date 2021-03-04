Erica Fernandes On Completing 5 Years In Television: 'I Am Somewhere On The Right Track'

Popular TV actor Erica Fernandes, on Thursday, took to her social media handle and shared a boomerang video to extend "love and gratitude" towards her fans as she completed five years in the industry. In the video, Erica can be seen sporting a casual look while flaunting a round-neck white tee, which read, "Perfect / Just Perfect". In the backdrop, numerous balloons of different colours and sizes can be seen decorated around the place. Meanwhile, a gift box, placed ahead of Erica, reads 5. Interestingly, two among the other balloons read, "Congratulation Erica Fernandes" and "Ericalicious 5 years on TV".

A peek into Erica's celebration:

The 27-year-old actor wrote, "I can’t express the love and gratitude i feel at this very moment . There is so much love pouring in every single year as I complete another year in the industry and my #Ejfians religiously continue this tradition of celebrating my journey in the Indian Television Industry . It surprises me to see the details that have been taken care of by all my ejfians , you’ll know exactly what i like and how i like it .

Having said that ,this also makes me feel that i am somewhere on the right track and like always I will try my level best to deliver ( in my best capacity )and entertain you’ll until i can" (sic).

Minutes after sharing the above post, the Ninnindale actor shared another boomerang video, which featured two cakes and a huge bouquet. Without giving many contexts to it, she captioned it with a grinding-face and a cake emoticon.

Erica Fernandes started her acting career in the Indian TV fraternity, back in 2016. Her debut show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi also featured Shaheer Sheikh. After a good run of more than a year, the show went off-air. Later, she reprised the popular character Prerna Sharma, earlier played by of Shweta Tiwari, in the second installment of Kasuatii Zindagii Kay.

