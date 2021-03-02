Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes & Other TV Stars Shell Out Major Travel Goals In Maldives

Among many beautiful destinations to visit, Maldives has an unparalleled luxurious aura that keeps attracting those seeking solace and tranquillity. Filled with white-sand beaches, azure water, crystalline lagoons and picturesque landscapes, it has now become a hotspot for celebrities who wish to spend time away from their hectic shooting schedules. Maldives is considered an apt place for food fanatics, adventure seekers and art lovers. Now, in the recent past, many TV celebs evoked wanderlust in the minds of their followers by giving a visual treat of their Maldives vacation on social media. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead actor Erica Fernandes is currently enjoying some time away from the showbiz world in the beautiful Maldives. She often takes to social media to share glimpses of her stunning vacation online with fans. From being the ‘golden girl’ to sharing sun-kissed beachy photos, her Instagram feed is currently shelling major travel goals.

Parth Samthaan

Surprisingly, Erica Fernandes’ co-actor Parth Samthaan also recently enjoyed the oceanic breeze in the Maldives. From Sunbathing to being a water baby, Parth previously shared an exclusive look at his exotic stay on his Instagram space. Embracing the sun, the actor has clicked several beachy photographs during his recent outing. Take a look at it below:

Aamna Shariff

Aamna Shariff was another Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who recently visited the Maldives. Her stunning bikini pictures created a massive buzz amongst her fan army. In the pictures shared by her, the actor can be seen having the time of her life being surrounded by the beauty of mother nature. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, the actor while sharing one post expressed, “The moon in me finds the sky in you”. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabattein fame Karan Patel also visited the Maldives along with her wife and baby girl. Karan shared that it was her toddler’s first vacation in the Maldives and they happened to have enjoyed it to the core. While sharing a photograph, Karan wrote, “My lil diva had a blast in Maldives .... #FirstTrip”.

A few other celebs who visited the Maldives:

Sana Khan

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Drashti Dhami

Meera Deosthale

(Promo Image Source: Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan & Aamna Sharif official Instagram)

