Erica Fernandes Spills The Beans On Her Relationship; Says 'He Is Not From Industry'

Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Erica Fernandes opened up about her relationship status. During a live chat on Instagram, Erica Fernandes dismissed the rumours of her love affair with co-star Parth Samthaan. Erica also revealed that she has been dating someone from the past three years and her beau does not belong to the TV industry. Though Erica did not reveal his identity, she asserted that her beau does not like to see her romancing with other guys on the screen.

Interestingly, Erica Fernandes also added that due to the constant linkup rumours with co-star Parth Samthaan, she decided to open up about it. Giving a sneak peek into her bond with her boyfriend, Erica added that they are very good friends. She further shared that her boyfriend likes watching her work.

Talking about her relationship on a serious note, Erica added, "I think it's not that a relationship does not have ups and downs. Its always there but it is also important to have understanding. One person has to keep mum and wait for a discussion until the matter is cooled down. So, I think that thing is there between us. That's how we held it together."

I loved this part ❤️ 😍 3yrs of relationship ,she is so happy god please protect her happiness #EricaFernandes @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/cYj0VNSR8C — Team Prerna ❤️❤️ (@srija__ma) June 27, 2020

Well, Erica Fernandes' on-screen chemistry with Parth Samthaan and their BTS pictures on the internet always added fuel to the fire. On the other side, both, Erica and Parth, always denied the rumours. Meanwhile, Erica took the internet by storm in January as she added a picture, in which she was seen holding a hand while her caption read, "When I’m with you, i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more." In her caption, she also made it clear that she is not engaged yet. To keep her fans intrigued, she shared another picture, in which she was seen posing with an all-smiling face while looking at her phone. In the caption, Erica showered love on her beau and said, "You are my favourite notification".

Talking about her professional front, Erica rose to fame with the romance-drama Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Later, she joined that star cast of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently portraying Prerna.

