What Happened To Otis From Chicago Fire? Details Revealed Inside

Chicago Fire lost one of its prominent characters when Brian 'Otis' Zvonecek, played by Yuri Sardarov was declared dead as a result of major injuries. Otis' loss came in as a shocker to many as it happened in the season 8 premiere itself. Otis' last words were in Russian during the Chicago Fire's episode which translated to 'Brother, I will be with you always'. Actor Yuri Sardarov has now revealed his thoughts about saying goodbye to the character.

Yuri Sardarov expresses his thoughts on Otis' death on Chicago Fire

Yuri was speaking to a news daily regarding the season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire, the actor revealed that he did sit down and watch the episode even though he thought he won't be able to sit through it. Though the actor admitted that it was difficult for him to watch the episode, he is happy with the way the makers of the show handled Otis death. Otis' character also served as comic relief for Chicago Fire.

Otis also talked about how he started off in the show with the first season when he was 23 years old. Yuvi Sardarov bid a goodbye to the character of Otis now, when he is 31 years old. The actor believes he was just a boy when he started out and owes a lot to the makers of the show, who have shown constant support throughout the years.

The actor talked furthermore about the emotional toll it took to film over 150 episodes of the show. The actor felt there was nothing left to reinvent in the character, as almost every aspect to the character was covered. This made the actor want to depart from the character even more. As of now, Yuvi Sardarov will reportedly be focusing on writing, as he is an avid writer.

