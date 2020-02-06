FRIENDS - How I Met Your Mother: Do You Know The Similarities Between These Two Shows?

There has been an age-long debate going on about which show is better, How I Met Your Mother or FRIENDS. While fans were busy fighting over that, they also ended up noticing multiple similarities between the two. Both the American sitcoms follow the lives of a few 20 somethings in New York City. Both the gangs have their own spots where they hang out during and after work hours. And what show works without a barista or a bartender, for that, the shows have Carl and Gunther. Other than the settings and the storylines, there are some definitive similarities between the characters from the show.

ALERT! CONTAINS SPOILERS!!

Similarities between FRIENDS and How I Met Your Mother

The Career Woman

Both Rachel and Robin join the show in the pilot episode and the show's nerdy guys, Ross and Ted, fall for them. After an entire season of anticipation, they finally get together and date for a year. Both the woman are always putting their career over their relationships and are awful at cooking. And ultimately, in the last episode, they finally get together again.

The MOM

Monica and Lily are both nurturing and the Mom friend of the group. They like cooking and taking care of others. Both of them have a guilty, while Monica likes to clean, Lily likes to shop. Both of them end up marrying the funny guy from the group. And both the couples face fertility woes in their marriage.

The Funny Guy

Both the groups have their goofy, funny guys, Chandler and Marshall. Both of them meet their best friends, Ross and Ted in college. Both of them hate their jobs, have an existential crisis and end up becoming stay-at-husbands for a while. Also, both of them have trouble getting a good picture clicked.

The Nerdy Guy

Both the shows have their cute and nerdy characters, Ross and Ted. Both have lousy jobs before they start teaching. As Professors, both of them go on to date one of their students. They love being the know-it-all in the group and love correcting people. Both of them have an on-again-off-again relationship with a career woman from the group.

The Ultimate Playboy

Both the gangs have their playboys, Joey and Barney. While one loves to eat, the other one loves to SUIT UP! Both of them fall for the career woman at some point and hold back for their friend, nerdy guy. Eventually, they get together with them but it does not work out. Both of them officiate the marriage of their best friend with the mom friend.

