From 'Jamai 2.0' Promotions To Her 'dramatic' Look: Here's Nia Sharma's Weekly Roundup

Nia Sharma has garnered much fame with her work on television. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Nia kept her fans updated and entertained the whole of last week. From flaunting her dramatic eye makeup to kickstarting promotions for Jamai 2.0 and more. Here’s all where Nia Sharma was seen in the last week of February.

Nia Sharma's best kisser comment

Nia Sharma recently opened up about how comfortable she was while performing an intimate scene on-screen with her Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey. She spoke about kissing him on-screen and revealed that Ravi Dubey was “the best kisser.” The video of the same created a buzz on social media in no time. Take a look at the video below.

Nia Sharma's "dramatic" look

On February 22, Nia took to Instagram to post a set of stunning pictures of herself. In the picture, Nia was seen donning a dramatic blue winged eye makeup which was accentuated with kohled eyes. She opted for baby pink lips and blushed cheeks, her hair was left loose. She posed for the camera wrapped in a towel. In her caption, she said, “The only Drama I enjoy is on my eyes! #makeupyourlife.”

Nia Sharma's Jamai 2.0 promotions

Jamai 2.0 cast includes Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey as Roshni and Siddharth, respectively. The leads of the show were busy promoting the thriller web series. Nia took to Instagram to announce the start of promotions. She shared a series of pictures in which she was seen in a white lacey saree and paired it with puffed hair and red lipstick. In her caption, she wrote, “Kickstarting promotions of #Jamai2.0 S2 that premiers on 26th Feb! @zee5premium @ravidubey2312 (the best kisser 😉) @chintzykaur @ashviniyardi.”

Nia Sharma's tip on how to succeed in life

Nia recently took to Instagram to share a tip on how to succeed in life. She posted a set of pictures in a red one-shoulder dress. She highlighted her lips by applying a bright red lipstick and accessorized her look with a delicate pendant and several rings. She styled her hair in a bun with few strands left loose. In the caption, Nia said, “If at first, you don’t succeed, apply more lipstick..!”

Nia Sharma’s equation with Ravi Dubey

In the recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Nia opened up on her equation with Ravi. She revealed that her differences with Ravi kicked off in the very beginning itself as they both had distinct and different ways of approaching work. She also stated that the makers had to intervene and help them pull it together as it was hard to hide the tension on-screen as well.

Nia "happily watching" Jamai 2.0

Nia took to Instagram to share a picture of her watching her new web series Jamai 2.0 on Zee5. She was seen in a pink outfit and cross-legged with a big smile on her face while she watched the show. She wrote, “Happily watching #jamai2.0 S2 on @zee5premium ! It’s streaming nowwwww,” in her caption.

Trust fall with Ravi Dubey on Nia Sharma's Instagram

Nia took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Ravi Dubey. In the image, Nia was seen attempting a trust fall with Ravi at a beach. Nia donned a pink swimsuit, Ravi was seen in a casual pair of white shorts and a white tee. Nia's caption read, “Trust level #Sidni #jamai2.0 S2 streaming now on @zee5premium !! @ravidubey2312.”

Nia Sharma comeback to a Twitter troll

Nia Sharma took to Twitter and gave a strong response to a troll who questioned her clothing choices. A user made an objectionable comment on Nia Sharma’s clothing choices. Nia made a sarcastic comeback by saying, “Yes you wait for it. Your opinion matters the most you see.” The tweet has been deleted since then.

Yes you wait for it💥 your opinion matters the most you see. https://t.co/jfDNWOLj60 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) February 26, 2021

