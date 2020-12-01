Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's New Version Of 'Bala' Song All About 'gutter', Watch

The recently engaged couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been in the news recently. The couple has been sharing several loved up pictures with each other on their social media handles. Recently, Zaid Darbar took to his official Instagram handle and shared one such goofy video with his partner. The video is Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s version of the popular song Bala from Housefull 4. Here is a look at the quirky video of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s version of Bala which is all about ‘Gutter’.

Zaid Khan took to his official Instagram account and shared a short video clip with his fiance, Gauahar Khan. In the video, the couple is seen on a bowling court. As Zaid Darbar prepares to throw the ball, Gauahar Khan appears and does the signature step of the Bala song while shouting ‘Gutter’ before getting out of the frame. However, Zaid Darbar does a perfect strike and comes back walking towards her as the Bala song plays in the background. Gauahar Khan then responds with Chunky Panday's dialogue from the movie, “I am a joking”.

Zaid Darbar captioned the video as, “Muddei laakh bura chaahe toh kya hota hai , wahi hota hai jo manzoore khuda hota hai !!!!! Hahahahahahha @gauaharkhan no gutter , only STRIKE as smooth as butter ! ðŸ¥° #bowling #levelupwithzaid #GazaðŸ¦‹” Gauahar Khan also took to her Instagram story and shared the video. She captioned her story as, “HAHAHAHAHAH IMMA JOKING” and tagged Zaid Darbar. Here is a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram and Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s video.

Fans react to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's video

As soon as Zaid Darbar shared the video on his Instagram, fans took the comments section by storm. A lot of fans reacted with laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “You both are my favorite”. Several users also called the couple as cuties. Here is a look at some of the comments on Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s video.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took the internet by storm when they made their relationship official last month. The couple had shared pictures and announced that they are engaged. The duo has once again surprised everyone and has announced their decision to tie the knot. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be getting married on December 25 this year in an intimate ceremony. The couple made the official announcement on their Instagram.

