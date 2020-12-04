Gauahar Khan Says #KhabarPhailChukiHai As She Shares Selfie With Beau Zaid Darbar

Model-actor Gauahar Khan took to Instagram yesterday to share a picture with her husband-to-be Zaid, as the two were driving to somewhere. Take a look at the picture of the adorable picture of the couple here and the actor’s quirky caption and what fans have to say about the picture.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s selfie

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram yesterday on December 3, 2020, to share a Golden Hour selfie with husband-to-be Zaid Darbar. The selfie was taken by the former, as the two were driving off to somewhere. The two kept it casual; Gauahar wore a black tank top with pants, while Zaid was seen a white shirt and pants.

But what caught fans' attention was Gauahar’s caption as she is thrilled about getting to upload selfies with Darbar on her feed, since the two have finally announced their wedding. She wrote for her caption, “Finally I can post a selfie with you on my post @zaid_darbar ! heheheh !” followed by the hashtags #khabarPhailChukiHai #Sunkissed #GoldenHour #Mumbai. Fans and followers are showering love in the comments on the picture that has 276k likes so far. Take a look.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding

The couple recently took to their Instagram feeds on December 1, 2020, and shared the news of their wedding with the eager fans. The actor uploaded a picture from their pre-wedding shoot at a Mumbai hotel, as both of them donned traditional attire. She wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

