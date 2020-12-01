Gauahar Khan To Marry Zaid Darbar On December 25, Posts About Her "journey Of Forever!"

Gauahar Khan, through her Instagram handle, has revealed that she will tie the knot with her boyfriend, Zaid Darbar, in an intimate ceremony. The date of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding is December 25. The couple, who got engaged a little over a month ago, have decided to keep the ceremony a low-key affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bigg Boss winner announced the same with a couple of her pre-wedding shoots and a statement on Instagram. Through the posts, she sought blessings from her fans, family and friends, either from the entertainment industry or otherwise.

Here is the post

In one of her final posts, she thanked all her fans for their continuous support. She also spoke about how she hopes that everyone finds their soul mate and every heart finds a reason to keep beating. Zaid Darbar is the son of eminent music composer Ismail Darbar. Ismail Darbar was one of the first people who had confirmed a relationship between Gauahar Khan and his son.

Shortly after Gauhar Khan's wedding date was announced by the actress herself, the post was met with love and best wishes from across the board. The likes of Meghna Naidu, Ankush Bahuguna and Karanvir Bohra took to the comments section of Khan’s latest Instagram post in order to leave their best wishes for the same. Adding to the list of well-wishers were her fans and various fan accounts dedicated to Gauahar. More details regarding Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding will be revealed as and when they surface.

Here are wishes left from Khan’s friends

About Gauhar Khan

Gauahar Khan’s first big-screen appearance was in 2009 when she starred in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. Khan even appeared in feature presentations like the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-frontlined Ishaqzaade, Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani’s Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and 2016’s Fever. Adding to her list of achievements is her Bigg Boss title, which she won in 2013. Gauahar Khan was also seen playing an important part in Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan. Begum Jaan was about a brothel and the strife on the part of its members towards keeping their humble abode in a single piece during the time of the partition. Gauahar Khan was also seen in the Indian version of The Office, which is a Disney+ Hotstar special.

