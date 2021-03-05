Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away: Close Friend Preeti Simoes Pens A Heartfelt Note

Model and reality star Gauahar Khan’s father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passed away on Friday, after being hospitalized for deteriorating health. Various friends and family members of Gauahar Khan took to social media to send out their condolences to the family. Preeti Simoes, who has been close to the family for the last few years, posted a nostalgic throwback video while remembering the loving man and various memories made with him. She also sent immense support to Gauahar Khan through the caption of the post.

Preeti Simoes’ message for Gauahar Khan’s father

Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan recently passed away due to a few problematic health conditions. Her close friend, Preeti Simoes is one of the many people who took to social media to send their love and support to the family. She shared a short video clip that was originally shared by Gauahar Khan’s fan page.

In the video posted, Gauahar Khan can be seen wishing her parents a healthy future on the occasion of his birthday. A bunch of pictures of the old man, with his wife, have also been put together to make the heartfelt video. In the photographs, he can be seen enjoying various candid moments while wearing a bright smile across his face. The video also showcases the sweet bond between the father and daughter and how they have grown over the years. In most of the photographs, Zafar Ahmed Khan can be seen having a loving and memorable moment with his daughter Gauahar.

Read Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away; Actor Shares Heartfelt Message

Also read Gauahar Khan Shares Romantic Picture With Zaid Darbar And It Is Unmissable

In the caption for the post, Preeti Simoes has spoken about the respect she holds for Gauahar Khan’s father, Zafar. She has addressed him as someone very close to her heart and has mentioned that she loves him dearly. In the second half of the caption, she has written that he lived his life with pride and will also be remembered with a lot of pride. She has also sent out love and strength to the family members who have been deeply affected. Have a look at the post about Gauahar Khan’s father on Preeti Simoes’ Instagram here.

Read Gauahar Khan Pens A Heartfelt Message For Her In-laws, Feels 'truly Blessed'

Also read Gauahar Khan Asks Fans To Keep Her Father In Their Prayers, Shares Pic From Hospital

Image Courtesy: Gauahar Khan fan club

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.